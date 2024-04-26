This week’s Live from Happy session comes courtesy of Phoebe Go, who delivers an intimate performance of her single ‘Stupid’.

Phoebe Go admits that her recent single ‘Stupid’ was “written about ten years later than it needed to be.”

A stripped back and tender reflection on the grief that comes with letting someone go, Phoebe Go describes the track as “greatly relieving,” and this emotion is felt all throughout her live performance.

The song is lifted from Phoebe Go’s upcoming debut album ‘Marmalade’, which is set for release on May 17.

While the singer-songwriter is intentional about her lyrics — with ‘Stupid’ offering poetic ruminations and lullaby-like delivery — she also maintains a carefree spirit around her work.

“It was one of those songs we didn’t want to over-scrutinise,” she tells us, “so it’s quite raw.” That laidback energy transferred to the album’s title. “[It’s] called Marmalade, I thought; ‘why not call it that?’”

In celebration of the project, Phoebe will embark on her Marmalade Album Tour, with a string of shows slated along the east coast this June.

She kicks off the tour in Melbourne/Naarm on June 6, before rounding off the three-date run in Sydney/Eora (June 20) and Brisbane/Meanjin (June 22). Find ticketing and event details here.

Find out more about Phoebe Go via her Instagram.