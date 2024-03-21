Watch: Fat White Family share music video for ‘Today You Become Man’

Fat White Family recall hilarious family histories in new music video for Today You Become Man.

Fat White Family have shared the official music video for their latest single Today You Become Man. The track is lifted from the English rock band’s upcoming album, Forgiveness Is Yours, which is set for release on April 26.

The accompanying video was shot by Tam, the older brother of Fat White Family lead singer Lias Saudi, and tells the story of Tam’s circumcision at the age of five in the mountains of Algeria.

The lyrics of Today You Become Man recount the same story, which itself was borne out of Saudi’s irregular family reunions where Tam would regale his loved ones with the eye-opening tale.

“I can think of few weirder things that might happen to you at age five then getting shipped from northern England to Kabyle for this,” Saudi explained in a press statement.

“What made Tam inevitably made me, growing up in umpteen different places, one constant was your big brother. I tried to emulate him in everything.”

In the end, Fat White Family’s musical recollection of the event is an ode to sibling love, and what better way to showcase this than a circumcision?

See for yourself with the band’s new music video for Today You Become Man above, and scroll down to listen to it on Spotify.