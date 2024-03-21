Goth Babe announces Aussie tour, shares new single ‘Mexico’

Goth Babe joins forces with Surfaces for serene new single Mexico, ahead of his Australian tour later this year.

In anticipation of his imminent Australian tour, Goth Babe has tapped Surfaces for his latest single Mexico.

The track imbues Surfaces’ trademark breezy pop with Goth Babe’s shimmering melodies and atmospheric stylings, with the result sounding like a serene summertime reverie.

“I met Colin at Austin City Limits two years ago and we instantly got along,” Goth Babe said of the collaboration process.

Mexico is the first single to be released since Lola, the Tennessee-born musician’s debut album which arrived in January of this year.

Goth Babe is poised to take that album on the road, recently announcing a string of Australian shows slated for October and November of this year.

The singer-songwriter will take to The Rechabite in Perth on October 29, before back-to-back dates in Sydney and Melbourne from October 31.

He will wrap up the tour with a show at The Tivoli in Brisbane on November 3. Find more ticketing and event details here, and scroll down to listen to his new single Mexico with Surfaces.