JACK DYLAN AND THE VILLAINS hit the road on sophomore single ‘Beyond The Banks’

JACK DYLAN AND THE VILLAINS have narrated a tale of loss and longing on ‘Beyond The Banks’, a melancholic track that marks the Queensland group’s sophomore single.

Stirring and nostalgic, the song sees the band — fronted by Jack Dylan McCullagh alongside JD Evers, James Quinn, Harrison Biden, and Sam Markovic — offer a sonic slice of Australiana.

‘Beyond The Banks’ opens with a contemplative wash of fingerpicked guitars and the distant shimmer of the ocean, laying the reflective groundwork for McCullagh’s commanding vocals.

He glides onto the instrumentation — which is at first blissfully sparse — with a raw intensity; delivering a brooding growl that adds texture to the production.

While it begins as a moment of simple ambience, with the subtle twang of guitars and the intimacy of McCullagh’s voice, ‘Beyond The Banks’ later transforms into something punchier.

JACK DYLAN AND THE VILLAINS head to rock territory after the first verse, enriching the sound with propulsive drums, sunnier guitar melodies and twinkling bass.

It’s here that the band showcase their versatility, with instrumentation that somehow feels country-folk while also touching on indie-rock flairs and classic rock and roll.

Much of this fusion is delivered through the mere strum of a guitar, and it creates a soundscape and aura that feels intensely tangible.

On the country front, JACK DYLAN AND THE VILLAINS possess an ear for southern drawl and acoustics, while the sing-along harmonies that arrive later could feel at home alongside the more summery stylings of San Cisco.

All of it is bound by the bread and butter of rock, a sound crystallised by McCullagh’s guttural baritone.

It’s fitting that ‘Beyond The Banks’ feels like a journey through sounds, since the lyrics likewise recount a voyage of distinctly Australian scenes.

Showcasing a knack for visceral imagery, JACK DYLAN AND THE VILLAINS paint a portrait of the sensory moments they’ve encountered on a road trip, from “the colours of the mountain” to the “smell of salt and bait.”

Naturally, these travels are a source of broader reflection, as JACK DYLAN AND THE VILLAINS deal with the experience of “time standing still” and the “struggle to remember all the good here that I’ve seen.”

What all of it amounts to is a transcendent and distinctly Australian rock song, one that allows listeners to traverse both sound and storytelling.

Listen to JACK DYLAN AND THE VILLAINS’ sophomore single ‘Beyond The Banks’ below.