Spoilt Broth Sessions: Yumi Covers Massive Attack

We’re in studio B today where we mess around with a cover of Massive Attack’s “Teardrop” by using the FX5 Collection from Arturia

Welcome to Spoilt Broth, where we take your favourite tracks and give them a totally unexpected makeover using a bunch of gear that shouldn’t work together.

How does it sound? Well, let’s just say it’s… a Spoilt Broth!”

In this session, Yumi is taking on Massive Attack’s iconic ‘Teardrop.’ She’s combined a bunch of cool synths – the Erica Synths Bullfrog, Artifon Chorda and Stylophone Beat – with Arturia‘s new FX5 Collection.

Starting with the Stylophone Beat, Yumi laid down a punchy drum loop, enhanced with the EFX REFRACT plugin to give it a bitcrushed, textured vibe. She then moved on to the Artifon Chorda, crafting a bassline and sampling a gong to create a layered, dynamic sound. The Erica Synths Bullfrog came next, with Yumi using an electric organ cartridge to play the main riff, processed through the Bus Peak plugin to manage the levels.

For the final touch, Yumi turned her own voice into a synth lead using the Bus Exciter 104 plugin, crafting an airy, lo-fi ambiance that pays homage to the original while offering something fresh and unexpected.

The result? A Spoilt Broth rendition of “Teardrop” that’s as inventive as it is atmospheric. Check out the video above to see how she transformed this classic track!