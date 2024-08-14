Miss Kaninna Unleashes Fiery New Single ‘Dawg In Me’ & Announces Debut Headline Tour

Melbourne’s multi-award-winning First Nations force, Miss Kaninna, is back with a vengeance.

Hot on the heels of electrifying performances at Spin Off, the NIMAs and beyond, Miss Kaninna has delivered the fiery new single ‘Dawg In Me’ – a blistering anthem dripping with attitude.

Fresh off the coveted J Award for Unearthed Artist of the Year 2023, Miss Kaninna is a force to be reckoned with. Her debut single ‘Blak Britney’ not only tore up the airwaves (landing the #1 spot on triple j and becoming the first song by a First Nations woman from Australia to soundtrack a Netflix trailer – for smash hit Heartbreak High no less!), but also earned her some major widespread praise.

‘Dawg In Me’ is an unapologetic statement of resilience. Inspired by the likes of DMX and Leikeli47, the track is a potent blend of Miss Kaninna’s ferocious rapping and a pulsating Reggaetón beat.

Miss Kaninna shares: “It took me a while to finally name the EP KANINNA. I had other names circling in my head but none of them really felt right. This being my first body of work as an artist I wanted to name it something I can be proud of and look back at in years time and still feel a connection to it. That’s when I realised it had to be my name. Since releasing music, people often ask me “what my real name is” which is so funny because my name is so unique that people must think it’s made up. As a child I was given a nickname because people either couldn’t be bothered learning how to say my name – or were just racist. A lot of the time when I introduced myself people would say “do you have an easier name I can call you” which really affected my identify and made me ashamed of my name. Now as a young adult I find empowerment in reclaiming my name and make sure people make an effort to say it right. I no longer accept people saying my name wrong or not making an effort to my face as my name hold power and deep meaning in my culture. This is why it was so important to name the EP KANINNA – it’s my name and you will know my power.”

‘Dawg In Me’ serves as a fiery appetiser for her forthcoming debut EP, simply titled KANINNA, dropping September 20th. Following the critical acclaim of ‘Push Up’, the EP will also feature the genre-bending anthems ‘Blak Britney’ and ‘Pinnacle Bitch’, solidifying her position as an artist pushing boundaries and rewriting the narrative.

But the party doesn’t stop there. To celebrate the release, Miss Kaninna is embarking on her inaugural headline tour this November, presented by the holy trinity of triple j, Astral People & Soul Has No Tempo.

UPCOMING DATES

5 September – BIGSOUND Panel: Artist vs Advocacy, Meanjin/Brisbane, Turrbal Country QLD^

7 September – Wonder Mountain, Beechworth, Dudoroa & Yorta Yorta Country VIC

21 September – The Fortitude Music Hall, Meanjin/Brisbane, Turrbal Country QLD^^

27 September – Listen Out, Naarm/Melbourne, Wurundjeri Country VIC

28 September – Listen Out, Boorloo/Perth, Whadjuk Noongar Country WA

5 October – Listen Out, Meanjin/Brisbane, Turrbal Country QLD

6 October – Listen Out, Eora/Sydney, Gadigal Country NSW

18 October – ALTAR, lutruwita TAS^^^

15 November – Strawberry Fields, Yorta Yorta Country VIC

23 November – Howler, Naarm/Melbourne, Wurundjeri Country VIC*

29 November – Black Bear Lodge, Meanjin/Brisbane, Turrbal Country QLD*

30 November – The Lansdowne, Eora/Sydney, Gadigal Country NSW*

*official headline tour date supported by triple j

^ speaker / panellist – non-live date

^^supporting Hiatus Kaiyote

^^co-headline w/ Kobie Dee

Tickets go on sale here August 20th, so mark your calendars, get ready to witness a force of nature live.

Miss Kaninna isn’t just making music, she’s making a statement. Don’t miss out.