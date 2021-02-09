WATCH: Metallica – ‘Enter Sandman’ (live from The Late Show)

For a Super Bowl special, Metallica have returned to the stage with a bangin’ rendition of their hit 1991 single Enter Sandman. Filmed in the band’s storage facility, the performance oozes with their classic chaotic energy.

Metallica are currently at work on a follow-up album to 2016’s Hardwired … to Self-Destruct and they’re “itching to get back on a real stage.”

“What are we, 38, 39 years into this ride, and we haven’t played a live show in 16 months?” Lars Ulrich, drummer and co-founder of the group, said to Rolling Stone last year. “That is definitely the longest [gap] and I can’t wait to get out there and play and get sweaty and get beat up and connect with the other three guys and connect with the audience again,” he said.

Even so, Metallica has had a pretty hectic year, despite the circumstances, playing Helping Hands Concert & Auction charity live-stream, performing the National Anthem at a San Francisco Giants game, and releasing a newly-filmed concert – all in 2020.

Watch their performance of Enter Sandman here: