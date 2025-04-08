Stereolab breaks 15-year silence with Instant Holograms & 2025 world tour

Their first album since 2010 arrives May 23—and the live shows will be transcendent

The avant-pop pioneers, Stereolab, announce Instant Holograms on Metal Film, out May 23, alongside a sprawling 2025 world tour.

After a 15-year silence, Stereolab has reemerged with a thrilling double revelation: their 11th studio album, Instant Holograms on Metal Film, arrives May 23 via Duophonic UHF Disks and Warp Records, accompanied by a globe-spanning 2025 tour.

The announcement comes with the release of “Aerial Troubles,” a swirling psych-rock gem that proves the cult favourite band hasn’t lost their hypnotic touch.

The album marks Stereolab’s first full-length since 2010’s Not Music, capping years of cryptic teases—including a mysterious vinyl mailed to fans earlier this month, which turned out to be the new single.

“Aerial Troubles” showcases the band’s signature blend of motorik rhythms, phaser-drenched guitars, and the dual vocals of Tim Gane and Lætitia Sadier, all wrapped in surrealist lyricism. A trippy visualiser by French artist Laurent Askienazy amplifies the track’s dreamlike pull.

The tour kicks off days after the album’s release, with European dates starting May 25 in Brussels before hitting North America in September. Stops include Brooklyn’s Brooklyn Steel, Los Angeles’ The Bellwether, and Mexico City’s Foro Indie Rocks!, with a UK finale in December.

Tour tickets and Instant Holograms pre-orders are live now—proof that Stereolab’s retro-futurist magic still shines.