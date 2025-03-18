Semisonic Slams White House for Using ‘Closing Time’ in Deportation Video

The official White House X account shared a video showing shackled prisoners boarding a plane, accompanied by the song’s lyrics in the caption.

Semisonic quickly responded, condemning the use of Closing Time, emphasising that the song’s message of joy and hope was grossly misunderstood and warped.

The band’s response has gone viral on the social media platform X, with both fans and critics sharing their thoughts.

Many have told the band they should sue, but that’s unlikely to happen–in 2021 the lead singer and songwriter, Dan Wilson, sold his entire music catalog, which included the rights to Closing Time to Primary Wave Music Publishing.

This means he no longer holds control over how the song is used publicly.

For those that are curious, Wilson’s catalog sale also included rights to songs like Adele’s Someone Like You and the Dixie Chicks’ Not Ready to Make Nice, making it a significant deal in the music industry.