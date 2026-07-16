Robert Smith calls World Cup halftime show “bread and circuses” in Instagram rant

The Cure’s frontman gives FIFA’s spectacle a galactic-sized raspberry.

Robert Smith has delivered a characteristically withering verdict on Chris Martin’s curated World Cup final halftime show, branding the star-studded spectacle with an anguished “AAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAGH” on Instagram.

The Cure frontman took particular aim at FIFA President Gianni Infantino, whom he dubbed “Infantosser,” over the event’s grandiose marketing, which promises to “celebrate football, music and our shared values.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Cure (@thecure)

While Madonna, Justin Bieber, Shakira, and BTS prepare to grace MetLife Stadium on July 19th, Smith accompanied his outburst with NASA’s iconic ‘Pale Blue Dot’ image, seemingly reminding humanity of its cosmic insignificance.

The post also featured the hashtags “#Breadandcircuses” and “#MUGWANK,” capturing the gothic icon’s disdain for what he views as hollow spectacle.

Despite the cynicism, Smith remains busy, The Cure are touring Europe, have completed a Songs Of A Lost World follow-up, and feature on The Rolling Stones’ new album, proving that even as he dismisses football’s glitz, his creative engine never stops.