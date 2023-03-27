Lady Gaga stuns in Harley Quinn-inspired look for Joker sequel

Lady Gaga is no stranger to bold and daring fashion choices, but her latest outfit has caused a stir as it appears to reveal her role in the highly anticipated Joker sequel, Folie A Deux.

Lady Gaga has given fans a sneak peek of her latest role as comic book villain Harley Quinn, in the upcoming Joker sequel, Folie A Deux. The singer and actor was photographed in New York City over the weekend, dressed in a bright red blazer, leather miniskirt, torn stockings and clownlike eye make-up.

While Gaga hasn’t officially been announced to be playing Quinn, it’s pretty clear that’s who she’s dressed as. In the photographs, she’s seen surrounded by actors holding “Free Joker” and “Joker Marry Me” signs.

The hotly anticipated sequel, set to open on October 4, 2024, is a follow-up to 2019’s Joker, which earned Joaquin Phoenix an Oscar for best actor and grossed over £1 billion at the box office. Director Todd Phillips has given little away about the new film, but has revealed it will feature “complex musical numbers” and is set in Arkham Asylum, where Batman’s criminally insane adversaries are locked up.

Gaga takes over the role of Harley Quinn, a psychiatrist who falls in love with mentally-ill clown Arthur Fleck, also known as The Joker, from Margot Robbie. The $220 million film promises to be a blockbuster hit, with fans already eagerly anticipating its release.

The photographs of Gaga in her new role have generated significant buzz on social media, with many praising her transformation into the zany and unpredictable Quinn. Given Gaga’s reputation for bold and daring looks, it’s no surprise that she has fully embraced the role and brought her own unique style to the character.

With its star-studded cast and intriguing storyline, the Joker sequel is shaping up to be one of the most highly anticipated films of the year. And with Lady Gaga in a leading role, fans can be sure of an unforgettable performance that showcases her incredible talent and versatility as an actor.