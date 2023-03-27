100 drummers perform epic Taylor Hawkins tribute

The one-year anniversary of Taylor Hawkins’ death prompted a tribute performance from 100 drummers.

Saturday marked one year since the music world woke to the devastating news of Taylor Hawkins’ untimely passing. The Foo Fighters drummer was found unresponsive in his hotel room in Colombia on March 25th 2022, just hours before the band was set to perform.

Joining Foo Fighters in 1997, Hawkins made his recorded debut on their third studio album There is Nothing Left to Lose. He soon became a drumming icon, his unparalleled talent central to the band’s success.

In a heartwarming tribute to the beloved drummer, Belgian rock band Black Box Revelation joined forces with 100 drummers to perform a rendition of Foo Fighters’ 1997 single ‘My Hero’. The performance was filmed at Sportpaleis Antwerp, the final Belgian venue Hawkins performed in before his death, making it all the more meaningful to grieving fans.

The musical talent of each drummer shone through, each emotional beat blending together to create a meaningful tribute to the drumming icon. Each artists’ dedication, paired with Studio Brussels’ stunning visual direction, created a flawless act that left viewers with chills.

With close ups of individual drummers interwoven with panning stadium shots, the skilfully filmed performance demonstrates the sheer magnitude of Hawkins’ impact on the music world.

Hawkins’ death prompted numerous tribute acts. Foo Fighters performed a tribute concert at London’s Wembley Stadium in September, which featured six hours of star-studded performances. The band were joined by artists like Liam Gallagher, Queen stars Brian May and Roger Taylor, and members of AC/DC.

Foo Fighters led a second Taylor Hawkins tribute performance in Los Angeles on September 27. The performance featured an iconic line up of 50 artists, including Miley Cyrus, Joan Jett, Stewart Copeland and Roger Taylor.

In a statement, Black Box Revelation described Hawkins as “the best drummer of our times” and dubbed the 100 drummers tribute act as “an experience we will never forget”.