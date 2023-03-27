Controversial topics policy sparks outrage as school bans Dolly Parton and Miley Cyrus song

A US school has banned Dolly Parton and Miley Cyrus’ “Rainbowland” from first-grade Spring concert.

In a shocking move, a school in the United States has reportedly banned a song by two of the country’s most beloved musicians, Dolly Parton and Miley Cyrus, from a first-grade spring concert.

The song in question, Rainbowland, celebrates acceptance and encourages listeners to embrace who they are, with lyrics like “Let’s all dig down deep inside / Brush the judgment and fear aside.”

However, according to The LA Times, the school officials deemed the track controversial and pulled it from the lineup after a new “controversial topics” policy was introduced.

One parent alleged that the school board had undergone a “conservative flip” in recent years, resulting in policy changes that had caused controversy in the community. The parent explained, “One of those is a controversial topics policy saying that teachers can’t have any kind of signage that could be deemed political. … Discussion of pronouns with students was another thing that came up. And teachers aren’t allowed to wear rainbows.”

The news has sparked outrage among some teachers and parents, who feel that the policy is too extreme and limiting. One teacher took to social media to express her disappointment, tweeting, “My first graders were so excited to sing Rainbowland for our spring concert but it has been vetoed by our administration. When will it end?” Others pointed out that the song’s message of acceptance and self-love is exactly what young children need to hear.

Listen to the for the banned song below:

It’s worth noting that Miley Cyrus has been a controversial figure in the past, often making headlines for her outspoken views on drug use and sexuality. However, Rainbowland is a sweet and uplifting song that promotes positivity and kindness, making the ban all the more perplexing.

Dolly Parton, who is known for her philanthropy and advocacy work, has not yet commented on the situation. It remains to be seen whether the school board will reconsider its decision and allow the song to be performed. In the meantime, many are voicing their support for Miley and Dolly and their message of acceptance and love.