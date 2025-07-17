Inside Pink Depression’s Dark, Dreamy Playlist: The Songs That Shape Their Sound

From goth anthems to country heartbreak, the band reveals the tracks that fuel their melancholic magic.

Tanner (vocalist):

Depeche Mode – Policy of Truth

So dark and beautiful. The synth line just hooks into your mind while the bass and drums keep you dancing.

The Smiths – Heaven Knows I’m Miserable Now

The Marr guitar sound is what inspires most of our Guitar riffs, and Morrissey is Morrissey.

Prefab Sprout – Appetite

Been gate keeping this one. John Laux and I fell in love with each other when we both realized we liked Prefab Sprout. Paddy McAloon is an insane songwriter.

Choir Boy – Madeline

Choir Boy changed my life. So beautiful and strange. It pulls on my heart strings as they say.

Provoker – Mausoleum

A modern marvel. This song is so catchy and the lyrics are so sad and create a visual in my mind.

Safe Mind – 6’ Pole

The catchiest song written in a long time. This song pumps us up before any show.

Drab Majesty – 39 By Design

In 2017 hearing this album from Drab was another life changing moment. This was when I knew I wanted to make dark goth music and started writing our first album. Pulsating Synths, Droning guitar with the portamento of the dark vocals.

Buck Owens – Made In Japan

Country guitar making the sounds of traditional asian music, for the time WTF? So clever and Buck is one of the best songwriters ever. As he sings you can picture the story in your mind.

Alan Jackson – Chattahoochee

Alan is the old bad boy of 90’s country music. Spent a full day learning this crazy bass line. The pedal steel guitar in this song inspired the use of the instrument in PD music.

George Jones – The Race Is On

George sings his heart out in this song and you can feel it. And that dirty guitar solo “chefs kiss”.

My Bloody Valentine – when you sleep

The wall of sound was brought to the next level when Loveless dropped. No one brings messy and pretty together like MBV!

Starflyer59 – Indiana

The Martin brothers are on another level. This should be terrible, but it is so good.

John Laux (Guitarist):

Waving My Arms – The Birthday Party

Enjoy the nosebleed. Bleak, jagged, raw, what more could you want?

All of Tremble – St. Christopher

Jangly speedy dream pop Bliss, simply heaven to my ears.

Love Like Blood – The Killing Joke

While their follow up album to this track, Adorations is criminally underrated, I think I listened to this song daily for a year straight.

Magic Moments – The Riptides (Tombs of Gold Album)

Deep power-pop Cut. Mandatory for a good time.

Madman’s Honey – Wire (Ideal Copy Album)

A hypnotic earworm unrivalled and rent free in my skull since the day I first came across its path.

Ozzy (Bassist):

Noel Gallagher – There is a light that never goes out

Although no Johnny Marr, this is a great cover and my way of including two of my favorites in one.

Home Front – Nation

I was anticipating this release for a while and it did not disappoint. The synths, the melodies, and the attitude find a way to dig in your brain and stay there.

Schedule 1 – Forgotten Ones

Idk how I stumbled upon this but I think it deserves so much more love. They aren’t afraid to lean to either direction on the post-punk and new wave scale.

La Unión – Lobo-hombre en París

As soon as the first chord hits I get chills. This is one of the earliest memories I have of a piece of music sticking with me and it’s a crowd pleaser at Tanner and mines goth nights.

Words by Pink Depression