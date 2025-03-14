Boki’s Big Comeback: The Bear Who Conquered Brain Surgery

The first brown bear to undergo brain surgery—and the heartwarming story of his recovery

A brown bear named Boki, the first of its kind to undergo brain surgery, has successfully awakened from hibernation and appears to have fully recovered, according to England’s Wildwood Trust.

Boki underwent surgery in October to treat hydrocephalus, a condition involving fluid buildup in the brain, just before entering his winter hibernation. Veterinarians initially cautioned that the success of the procedure wouldn’t be clear until spring.

Now, Boki has emerged from hibernation and is showing no signs of the symptoms he experienced before the surgery. Zookeepers report that the bear is active, playful, and behaving like his usual self.

In a social media video, a zookeeper expressed delight at Boki’s transformation, calling it a “remarkable achievement” and noting that the bear seems unaware of having undergone surgery.

Boki’s recovery marks a significant milestone in veterinary medicine, as brain surgery on a brown bear is an unprecedented procedure.

The zoo is thrilled with the outcome, and Boki’s return to his lively, loveable self has brought joy to staff and visitors alike.