Complex drops new Lollapalooza Card Collection – and your oldies might be worth serious coin

Exclusive new Lollapalooza Card Collection has landed, as 2013 Sets gain serious collector value

Complex and GAS Trading Cards have just rolled out an exclusive collection spotlighting Lollapalooza Chicago 2025 performers, including Finneas, Role Model, Royel Otis, and a fresh stack of other on-stage heavyweights.

The cards follow Complex’s now-signature blend of glossy design, limited-edition scarcity, and cultural bragging rights, giving festival fans something tangible to chase beyond merch tents and setlists.

But before you run out to score the latest pack, it might be worth rifling through that shoebox in the cupboard. Back in 2013, Lollapalooza teamed up with Topps for a one-off trading card set featuring acts like Mumford & Sons, Vampire Weekend, Phoenix, and Imagine Dragons — with a super-rare “Golden Ticket” card that scored lucky holders three-day festival passes. These days, graded artist cards can fetch over US $100, and complete sets have sold for thousands.

In short: grab the new drops, but don’t sleep on the old gems.

Top 5 Most Valuable Lollapalooza Trading Cards to Watch For