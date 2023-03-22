Lollapalooza 2023 Lineup: Kendrick Lamar & Red Hot Chili Peppers, to headline festival in Chicago

Music lovers, get ready to mark your calendars as the highly anticipated Lollapalooza festival has just announced its impressive 2023 lineup.

Featuring some of the biggest names in the industry alongside emerging talent, the biggest and brightest stars in music are set to converge on Chicago’s Grant Park for the four-day Lollapalooza festival, taking place from August 3-6, 2023. The event will feature over 170 performers across nine stages, showcasing a wide range of genres and styles.

The headlining acts for this year’s festival include Kendrick Lamar, Billie Eilish, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Odesza, Lana Del Rey, Karol G, the 1975, and Tomorrow X Together. But the lineup doesn’t end there, with a diverse range of talent filling out the roster, including Diplo, Carly Rae Jepsen, Lil Yachty, and Rina Sawayama.

The festival is celebrating its 30th anniversary and is continuing to push boundaries with its selection of up-and-coming talent. In addition to the music, the festival will offer a variety of workshops and activities focused on art, wellness, and sustainability.

Beyond the music and entertainment, Lollapalooza is committed to making a positive impact on the local community. The festival has donated over $2.2 million to the Lollapalooza Arts Education Fund, which supports arts and education in Chicago Public Schools. They also partner with After School Matters and host an annual job fair, making sure that the event is not just about the music, but also about uplifting and supporting the community.

Fans can secure their spot at the festival by signing up for the SMS presale, which starts on Thursday, March 23 at 10 am CT, with general admission starting at the Tier 1 price of $365 (while supplies last). The festival also offers VIP and Platinum tickets, as well as a kid-friendly area called Kidzapalooza, featuring interactive music playgrounds, family-friendly performances, and workshops.

The Lollapalooza festival promises to be an unforgettable experience, bringing together some of the biggest names in music and showcasing emerging talent across various genres. With its commitment to community and creativity, Lollapalooza is sure to be a highlight of the summer festival season. Ticket fax here.