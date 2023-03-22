Will Sharpe to direct film adaptation of Michelle Zauner’s ‘Crying in H-Mart’

The upcoming adaptation of Michelle Zauner’s memoir “Crying in H-Mart” has found its director in Will Sharpe, known for his work on “Flowers” and “The White Lotus.”

Indie rock fans and memoir enthusiasts alike have reason to rejoice, as Michelle Zauner’s acclaimed memoir “Crying in H-Mart” is set to be adapted into a feature film, with rising star Will Sharpe at the helm.

The book, which chronicles Zauner’s deep dive into her Korean heritage following the death of her mother, has received widespread acclaim since its release and is widely regarded as one of the most powerful and affecting memoirs of recent years. It’s a deeply personal story that resonated with many, and it’s clear that Sharpe sees himself reflected in its pages.

“Some of the descriptions of being jet-lagged in your family’s kitchen felt very familiar to me,” he explained in a recent interview. “For me, it would be Japanese food and remembering growing up going to the 7-Elevens and the convenience stores in Tokyo and the dumplings that my mother would make when I was unwell. And I felt like I could recognise that in the descriptions of the Korean porridge or the kimchi and how important that still is to Michelle and how food can carry certain other things within it about your life.”

Zauner, for her part, is thrilled to have Sharpe on board, praising his “sensitivity as a director and an actor, his ability to find humour and grace within the tragedy of the everyday, and his own personal experience, having grown up between two cultures.”

Sharpe is certainly no stranger to exploring complex, emotional themes on screen. His previous work, including the dark comedy-drama “Flowers,” has received critical acclaim for its deft handling of difficult subject matter. And with his personal connection to Zauner’s story, it’s clear that he’s the ideal choice to bring her powerful memoir to life.

No word yet on when production will begin, but one thing is certain – this is a film that we’ll all be eagerly anticipating. With such a talented team behind it, “Crying in H-Mart” is sure to be a powerful and unforgettable cinematic experience.