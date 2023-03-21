Riding the wave: Scoot The Loot’s “I Don’t Mind” delivers laid back vibes and emotional undertones

Scoot The Loot’s first track written with new singer Ethan Lowry, “I Don’t Mind” leaves you wondering if there’s a people-pleasing sentiment stirred through the classic surf-rock sound.

If you’re looking for a feel-good tune that’s perfect for a sunny day by the beach, look no further than Scoot The Loot’s new track “I Don’t Mind.” The Northern Beaches band, comprised of four high school friends, have been making waves with their high energy sound that’s sure to get you dancing.

With its buzzing guitar riffs and laid-back surf rock vibe, “I Don’t Mind” is a quintessentially Australian tune that’s perfect for a party or a lazy day spent lounging in the sun. The track opens with sparkling arpeggios on the guitar, setting the stage for a strong groove that’s carried by the bass and drums. The vocals are candid and effortless, giving the track a relaxed and authentic feel.

Although “I Don’t Mind” emanates a laid-back vibe, don’t be fooled by its chill sound. The track boasts a catchy chorus and features an abundance of reverb effects on the guitar that add to its dreamy, atmospheric quality. Despite the chorus’s reassuring message of “I don’t mind,” there’s a hint of melancholy in the minor key that leaves you wondering if the singer is really okay with the situation at hand. “I just keep it all inside” is a lyric from the high octane chorus that could be easily missed. When paired with the screeching energy of the instrumentation, there is a sense that music has become an emotional outlet for a certified people-pleaser that has had their feelings hurt.

Of course, no Scoot The Loot track would be complete without a killer guitar solo, and “I Don’t Mind” delivers on that front as well. The face-melting solo is a highlight of the track, showcasing the band’s musicianship and giving the listener a taste of their raw, high-energy sound.

“I Don’t Mind” is a great addition to Scoot The Loot’s discography and a must-listen for fans of Australian surf rock. It’s a mellow and catchy track that’s perfect for a summer day spent with friends, and it showcases the band’s ability to create music that’s both fun and meaningful. Be on the lookout for more from Scoot The Loot as their infectious energy and genuine sound are bound to create a stir in the Australian music scene.