Sabrina Carpenter surprises crowds at Lollapalooza with special guest

Lollaalooza’s headline: Sabrina Carpenter invited Earth, Wind & Fire as a special guest.

The Short and Sweet icon got her groove on together as Earth, Wind & Fire hit the stage and performed renditions of their Grammy-nominated track ‘Let’s Groove’ and the hit classic ‘September’.

It was a big weekend for live music, with more than 170 artists taking the stage during the four nights of Lalapalooza. Taking the stage on Sunday, Sabrina Carpenter brought the weekend to a close, but not without one final surprise.

Sabrina Carpenter brings out Earth, Wind & Fire at Lollapalooza. pic.twitter.com/axjTl68V9f — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) August 4, 2025

Sabrina teased, “If I could bring some friends for you guys,” she began, as Earth, Wind & Fire’s ‘Let’s Groove Tonight’ announced their arrival on stage.

“So I thought, why not bring out my friends from Chicago? Give it up for Earth, Wind & Fire!”

The Chicago-based funk band joined Carpenter on Sunday for two songs, including ‘September’ from the group’s 1978 album.

Carpenters’ set was anything but dull. Playing into traditions, she performed her signature ‘Juno’ arrest, which had TWICE the star power.

Amidst the Chicago festival Sunday night, the pop star gave a shout-out to Momo, Jihyo and Sana, “arresting” them for their beauty.

Carpenter’s and’ Sweet Tour is known for its playful faux arrests, including previously handcuffing the likes of Millie Bobby Brown and Salma Hayek before playing ‘Juno.’

“Damn, we have some beautiful people in this audience tonight, but there are three girls I can’t take my eyes off of,” Carpenter said at the festival. “I was gonna say, ’cause I had to look not once, but twice.”

“Are you guys single, by chance?” she continued, as the trio waved and blew kisses. “Would you guys want to get married, maybe? If I were to give you these handcuffs, then I could marry all three of you, right?”

This sweet interaction was just one of several memorable moments in the Girl Meets World alum’s festival-closing set.

Check out ‘Manchild,’ a single from the forthcoming album. Carpenter confirmed that her seventh studio record will be out August 29th.