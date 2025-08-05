First look at ‘One Piece’ Season 2

First glance into live-action ‘One Piece’ season 2 ahead of 2026 release in official Instagram Post.

The Grand Line is imminent, and with the release of season two of the hit live-action adaptation of Netflix’s One Piece on the horizon, fans have been treated to a first look dropped among breadcrumb teasers throughout the shows official Instagram.

As our favourite pirates set sail for the arrival upon our screens, creator Eiichiro Oda has confirmed where the story will continue.

In a previously shared statement, Oda teases details, sharing that the “story will cover Loguetown, Reverse Mountain (Twin Capes), Whiskey Peak, Little Island, and Drum Island. ”

Despite initial scepticism from fans, creator Eiichiro continues to trust and support co-show runner and executive producer Matt Owens.

“Because we all share the same passion for this show; just as with last season, they’ve gone out of their way to promise that they won’t put the show out until I’m satisfied,” he continued. “This isn’t in the contract, you know. It’s a verbal pledge. I hope you can appreciate how amazing and determined they are for keeping their word. And they’ve certainly proven their ability to bring this world to the screen. I just can’t wait to see it!”

In the face of an overwhelming pressure to bring this cultural phenomenon to life, with millions of passionate fans around the globe, Matt semealessly delivered the epic pirate adventure series. The live-action adaptation has now become a bona fide hit and has been viewed over 57.8 million times to date.

Matt Owens’ previous conversation with Tudum revealed that Dr. Kureha will be part of Season 2.

“When the Season 2 writers’ room got together, we knew how far we were going to get and that this character, Dr. Kureha, was going to be a big part of the season.”

If you weren’t familiar, Tudum is the official companion site to Netflix – named after the iconic sound the platform makes when you log in.

During the Tudum event on May 31, 2025, Netflix revealed a first look at Tony Tony Chopper, giving fans an early glimpse at how the beloved character will appear in live action.

The design was also shared on their official Instagram.

Check out a first look at Tony Chopper here: