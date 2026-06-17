Turns out driving barefoot is not illegal – but you can still cop a fine for it

Every year or two, the internet rediscovers barefoot driving and collectively loses its mind.

Half the comments are people insisting it’s illegal. The other half are people saying they’ve been doing it for 20 years and somehow survived.

The question begs – is it actually illegal to drive barefoot?

Despite what many drivers believe, the answer is no. There is no law in Australia that requires you to wear shoes while driving.

But that doesn’t mean you’re completely off the hook.

The confusion comes from a broader road rule that requires drivers to maintain proper control of their vehicle at all times. If police believe your lack of footwear contributed to unsafe driving, an accident or even a near miss, you could still face a hefty fine.

Under Rule 297 of the Road Rules 2014 (NSW), drivers must maintain proper control of their vehicle and drive with due care and attention.

In other words, police aren’t going to pull you over simply because you’re barefoot. However, if your foot slips off a pedal, you struggle to brake effectively, or your driving is affected in any way, officers can argue that you weren’t maintaining proper control of the vehicle.

That offence currently carries a fine of more than $400, along with demerit points.

Safe to say this issue has long divided Aussie drivers.

For many people, particularly those living near the coast, driving barefoot after a trip to the beach feels completely normal.

Some even argue it’s safer than driving in thongs, sandals or high heels (a footwear choice that remains baffling both in and out of the car), which can slip off, get caught under pedals or interfere with braking.

Others point out that bare feet come with their own risks. Wet or sweaty feet can slip on pedals, and in the event of a crash there’s no protection from broken glass, twisted metal or other debris inside the footwell.

Road safety authorities generally recommend wearing lightweight, enclosed shoes while driving, as they provide grip, protection and consistent pedal control.

The bottom line? Driving barefoot isn’t illegal in anywhere in Australia. But if police believe it contributed to you losing control of the vehicle, even momentarily, they can still issue a fine.