France grants heritage status to Electronic Music

In a landmark move, the French Ministry of Culture has inscribed electronic music onto the nation’s Inventory of Intangible Cultural Heritage, a crucial step toward global UNESCO recognition.

This formal accolade celebrates the iconic “French Touch” sound, pioneered by global titans like Daft Punk, Justice, and Jean-Michel Jarre, and officially designates nightclubs as vital “places of artistic expression and celebration.”

Culture Minister Rachida Dati hailed the decision, affirming the genre’s “rightful place in our national intangible heritage.”

The move follows President Emmanuel Macron’s public push to secure the genre’s status, boldly stating, “We are inventors of electro.”

By joining traditions like Jamaican reggae and Berlin techno on the path to UNESCO safeguarding, France not only honours its sonic innovators but also protects the pulsating legacy of its dancefloors for future generations.