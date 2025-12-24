Late James Ransone remembered for saving neighbour from assault

Rest easy, legend.

Amidst the mourning for actor James Ransone, a poignant tribute has revealed a profound, private heroism from the late star.

Molly Watts, a former neighbor, shared that Ransone, affectionately called PJ, once saved her from a sexual assault in their apartment building, an act she credits with altering her life’s entire trajectory.

Recounting the harrowing night she was being choked unconscious, Watts wrote, “PJ heard my screams and ran to help,” rushing out shirtless with a makeshift weapon to confront her attacker, a repeat offender who was later identified because of his intervention.

Watts expressed profound grief for the man whose courageous exterior, she sensed, belied deep, personal pain from childhood trauma.

“I am so grateful this man existed,” she posted, adding regret for never thanking him.

Her story reframes the memory of the actor, known for ‘The Wire’ and ‘It,’ from a performer on screen to a guardian in the dark.