Star Wars just dropped a new Jedi master and her mind tricks are insane

There’s a lot to love in the galaxy far, far away, but let’s be real, absolutely nothing beats the Jedi mind trick.

It’s always been the ultimate power move to confrontation. And now, Star Wars has officially introduced a new master of the art in Legacy of Vader #7, and frankly, it would have given Obi-Wan a run for his money.

Say hello to Grandea – a post-Order 66 Jedi who’s spent the last 50 years fine-tuning her ability to mess with minds. No lightsaber flinging, no Force chokes — just pure, undiluted mental persuasion.

Think of her as the D&D player who dumped every stat into Charisma and rolled a nat 20 on every bluff. Grandea doesn’t fight the Empire, she convinces them she’s already dead, and then lets their confusion do the rest. Even Darth Vader himself gets fooled by secondhand misinformation.

We see her rise through the ranks of mind control in flashbacks – from bending weak-minded humans to tricking notoriously resistant species like Hutts and Toydarians (eat your heart out, Qui-Gon).

By the time Kylo Ren tracks her down to level up his own Force skills, she’s a living, breathing masterclass in psychological finesse.

If you’re wondering where Jedi mind tricks originated – they’re pure Star Wars magic, baby. Hypnosis and psychic suggestions have long popped up in sci-fi, but George Lucas made the mind trick iconic. “These aren’t the droids you’re looking for” has been lodged in pop culture’s brain ever since 1977.

Grandea ranks. Honestly — S tier. She may even be the GOAT. Jedi mind tricks have always been cool, but with Grandea in the picture, they’ve officially hit their peak.

