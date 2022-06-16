Juror says jury didn’t believe Amber Heard’s “crocodile tears”

A juror from Johnny Depp’s defamation case against his ex-wife Amber Heard spoke out about how they reached a verdict.

A juror from one of the most famous lawsuits since OJ Simpson revealed that the jury was “very uncomfortable” with Amber Heard’s testimony, saying there was a lack of evidence and that she appeared to cry “crocodile tears”.

One of the seven members of the jury that decided upon the verdict for Amber Heard and Johnny Depp spoke with ABC News and said that “a lot of Amber’s story didn’t add up” and “the majority of the jury felt she was more the aggressor”.

“The crying, the facial expressions, the staring at the jury, all of us were very uncomfortable,” the male juror said.

“She would answer one question and she would be crying and two seconds later she would turn ice cold … some of us used the expression ‘crocodile tears.’”

While discussing Depp’s testimony the juror said: “He just seemed a little more real in terms of how he was responding to questions. His emotional state was very stable throughout,”

The juror went on to say that he thought both sides were “abusive to each other,” but he doesn’t believe that “that makes either of them right or wrong.”

“But to rise to the level of what she was claiming, there wasn’t enough or any evidence that really supported what she was saying,”

The juror’s biggest gripe with Heard seems to be the fact that she hadn’t completed her ongoing donations to charity that she promised when receiving a $7 million divorce settlement.

Heard had plainly said she “pledged the entirety” which doesn’t necessarily mean she had completed the donation and in fact it’s incredibly common for donations of that size to be pledged and donated over a period of years.

Still, the juror said: “The video shows her sitting there telling the host she gave all that money away. And the terms she used in that video clip were ‘I gave it away,’ ‘I donated it,’ ‘it’s gone.’ But the fact is, she didn’t give much of it away at all,”