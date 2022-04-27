Wachowski sisters auction Matrix memorabilia for trans youth

Lilly and Lana Wachowski are set to auction off memorabilia from across their expansive film career to support trans youth.

The Wachowski sisters, most notable for their film franchise The Matrix, are set to auction off memorabilia and props that will benefit Ariana Grandes Protect and Defend Trans youth fund.

The items up for auction are to be listed under “Enter the Matrix: The Wachowski Collection,” which is a film collector’s dream and contains props, art, and collectable merchandise from their films and television projects including Cloud Atlas, Jupiter Ascending, Sense8, and The Matrix franchise.

Up for auction are an original lightning rifle from The Matrix, a Neo-Seoul Police Speeder from Cloud Atlas, latex ears worn by Channing Tatum in Jupiter Ascending, and their MTV Movie Awards for Best Director for The Matrix.

The proceeds from the auction will be donated to the Protect & Defend Trans Youth Fund which Grande founded in March on the International Transgender Day of Visibility.

Money raised will be spread out over eighteen organisations across America, supporting trans youth. Grande herself pledged to match all the funds raised, up to $1.5 million.

Lilly took to Twitter on Saturday to share the news ‘hi youse! So me and Lana have been doing some spring cleaning at our Raiders of the Lost Ark warehouse and have happily decided to pass on some of the best treasures we’ve been collecting over the years!! No Ark of the Covenants but some pretty major and magical artifacts!’

Beneficiaries include the Black Trans Advocacy Coalition, Equality Florida, Transgender Education Network Of Texas, and Zebra Coalition.

You can check out the full list of the Wachowski on the Potter & Potter Auction Website.