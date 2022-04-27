Cars are out, bikes are in: 2K have a Rocket League competitor

A report claims 2K is developing a competitor to rival Rocket League under the working title Gravity Goal.

Industry insider Tom Henderson claims that 2K is working on a competitor to Rocket League under the working title Gravity Goal. Rocket League has been a force in gaming since 2015, the only game in town when it comes to vehicular soccer matches.

Nothing has quite scratched the same itch for gamers, but it looks like 2K is mad enough to try. Trying to rival the Psyonix model, 2K may even make the game free-to-play!

Gravity Goal is said to be remarkably similar to Rocket League right now: chase down a ball and flick it into your opponent’s goal. From what we can tell, 2K aren’t trying to reinvent the wheel, let alone all four tires.

Instead, they’re taking the vehicles from four-wheel down to two. Yep, it’s going to look a lot like Tron.

We can only guess that the speed and mobility of a bike will make gameplay very different. Not to mention the smaller hitboxes? And that’s not all; the comparisons to Tron don’t stop at the bikes.

Gravity Goal will borrow the concept of an “identity disc” from Tron, a weapon that they can throw at their opponents. Apparently, the discs will slow or even stop players they contact.

According to Henderson, the discs will: “look almost like hockey pucks with bright LED lights.” Their power and utility will vary in line with the bike’s speed that threw it. This does feel like they’re reinventing the wheel, but I’m here for it.

No details about Gravity Goal have been shared officially, and 2K has made no public announcement. This report claims the game has been in a closed alpha state since 2021, so we should expect something soon.

Trying to break into such a niche market doesn’t seem like an easy task, but this Tron theme sounds cool. I think the biggest challenge will be topping Rocket League’s incredible soundtrack.

But the Tron series has never lacked for great music. We’re in for a treat if they take even a hint of inspiration from 2010’s Tron: Legacy.