‘Rocket League’ is now free to play across all platforms

What’s changing?

With moves to free play, Psyonix have declared that their core gameplay will remain unchanged, however they plan to make the game easier to explore and navigate through refining the main menus, as well as improving their Tournaments and Challenges. Cross-platform progression will also be introduced for the first time, so you can bring all of your achievements with you whenever you play.

At the same time the game goes free to play, it will be released on another platform: the Epic Games Store on PC. The game itself will not change, and it will also feature the ability to play cross-platform – including between the Epic Games Store and Steam. PlayStation players will receive a boon of their own too – PS Plus is no longer required to play Rocket League online.

We’re almost there! Notes for today’s free to play release: https://t.co/4BOhSHpHry #TakeYourShot — Rocket League (@RocketLeague) September 23, 2020

But I was here from the start!

Rocket League will no longer be available to download on Steam for new players, however players who already have the game on any platform will still be able to play and enjoy the game wherever they want.

Psyonix has announced that anyone who has playedbefore the free launch will be rewarded with “Legacy” status, including:

All Rocket League-branded DLC released before free to play

“Est. 20XX” title that displays the first year you played Rocket League

200+ Common items upgraded to “Legacy” quality

Golden Cosmos Boost

Dieci-Oro Wheels

Huntress Player Banner

The Faded Cosmos Boost will also be available to those who played online before the free to play announcement.

Challenges

An overhaul to the Challenge system also comes with the update, specifically adding a set of New Driver Challenges aimed at new players learning the game. If you owned the game before the update, don’t worry, you wont see these challenges.

Challenges now come in three types: weekly, seasonal, and event-based (for special events and limited-time rewards). Free-to-play players will receive three weekly challenges per week, plus a set of free season challenges. If you fork out for a Rocket Pass, additional premium challenges will be unlocked.

Whether you’re a Rocket League veteran or a new player joining the game, it’s safe to assume you’ll have a ton of fun with the new, re-worked experience. Get out there and score!

Check out the full Free To Play patch notes here.