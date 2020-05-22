Sony claims that PS5 will be 100 times faster than PS4

In a corporate strategy meeting headed by Sony Corporation President and CEO Kenichiro Yoshida, it was revealed that the PS5 will boast processing speed “approximately 100 times faster than the PS4.”

He also touched on the new DualSense controller and the implementation of 3D audio processing in the next-gen console. The overall message conveyed: the PS5 aims to provide an immersive experience in gaming like no other.

In a corporate strategy meeting, Sony President and CEO Kenichiro Yoshida announced that the PS5 is set to have processing speeds that are 100 times faster than the PS4.

Here’s what Yoshida had to say about the new console’s performance:

“…through a custom‐designed high‐speed SSD, we plan to realize game data processing speeds that are approximately 100 times faster than PS4.” And further, “Game load times should be much shorter, and players should be able to move through immense game worlds in almost an instant.”

He touched on the Dual Sense controller, which will feature haptic feedback and adaptive triggers, which is designed to further enhance the realism of the gaming experience.

3D audio is also part of the PS5 experience, which means that, “Players can experience sound that moves from in front to behind, above to below and all around them.”

With the Xbox Series X boasting some pretty heavy specs of its own, gamers are sure to be the winners in this next-gen battle. The price of either console, however, is yet to be revealed.