Watch Lupa J perform ‘Limbo’ Live at Enmore

Lupa J—the project of artist Imogen Jones—creates mesmeric solo performances showcasing the depth of her songwriting and production sensibilities. She brought these qualities and more to her recent Live at Enmore session, performing her brand new single, Limbo.

Crammed into the studio’s live room, the classically trained violinist had her instrument, samplers and laptop. Far from being weighed down by the weight of all this tech, Lupa J’s performance was weightless, energetic and captivating.

Lupa J recently hit the Live at Enmore studios. Filling the space effortlessly with a plethora of sounds, she delivered a mesmeric performance of her brand new single, Limbo.

Though the song reveals its many layers with grace, emotionally, it comes from a darker place. “It’s about realising that I was in a pattern of depending on other people caring for me or loving me to be okay,” said Jones before her performance, “I was really angry with myself.”

The complexity of the song’s inspiration is channelled beautifully into its arrangement, starting with the eerie drones of the violin, then the subtle introduction of the auto-tuned vocals, meeting its dynamic peak in the heavily staccato choruses.

Check out the full performance below:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Limbo is out now. Head over to Bandcamp to pick up your copy and stay up to date with Lupa J via Facebook.