Twitch just banned the PogChamp emote, here’s why

Twitch has announced it’s going to be banning the PogChamp emote after Ryan “Gootecks” Gutierrez, the face behind the image, came out with some wildly offensive tweets earlier today.

If you’re wondering what the hell I’m talking about, don’t fear, we’re all in the same boat. This is in relation to the protestors who stormed Capitol Hill earlier today, a Street Fighter professional who made the face that become PogChamp, and the tag #MAGAmartyr. Which is a phrase I never thought I’d see.

Can I get a ‘big yikes’ in the chat?

Professional Street Fighter player and personality Ryan “Gootecks” Gutierrez posted the above to Twitter alongside distressing imagery and a series of inflammatory comments, some of which have been deleted. What felt like a push for more violence in what is already a tense situation has been taken incredibly seriously by Twitch.

The streaming website responded in kind, sharing the following:

We want the sentiment and use of Pog to live on – its meaning is much bigger than the person depicted or image itself– and it has a big place in Twitch culture. However, we can’t in good conscience continue to enable use of the image. — Twitch (@Twitch) January 7, 2021

Throughout the thread, Twitch is clearly distancing itself from the man, not the ‘pog’ mentality. So feel free to use it to your will, there’s no chance of copping a ban for saying ‘poggers’ anytime soon.

Unpog to what has been a weird, dark day.