Dell launch the G Series: a new suite of gaming PCs and peripherals

Somehow, we’re already inching toward July in this year like no other. Most gaming headlines have been soaked up the upcoming launch of the next generation of consoles, but the massive world of PC gaming is only getting bigger.

PCs offer a different level of flexibility, where users can mix and match components for the best possible performance and have their pick of peripherals. To meet this demand, Dell has just launched the G Series: delivering new computers, monitors and a keyboard.

In a post of the Alienware Arena website, Matt McGowan stated:

“With its myriad of form factors, colors and configurations, the G Series stands out as one of the broadest selections of gaming systems Dell has ever offered.”

Computer-wise, the new G7 laptop comes in 15 and 17-inch sizes, featuring an all-metal chassis and powered by 10th-gen Intel chips and NVIDIA GeForce graphic cards. The same specs are also available in the G5 compact desktop.

The two monitors on offer include the 27-inch flatscreen (S2721DGF) complete with VESA DisplayHDRTM for graphics-intensive games. A curved 27-inch monitor (S2721HGF) is also shipping and designed to be the ultimate monitor for immersive gaming.

A new Alienware keyboard rounds off the selection, with unparalleled responsiveness to give you the competitive edge and customisable backlighting.

For all the detail’s on Dell’s G Series, visit Alienware Arena website.