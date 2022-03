Melinda French Gates told CBS Mornings that she was appalled at Bill Gates’ friendship with Jeffrey Epstein.

Melinda clarified that the friendship was definitely a factor in their divorce.

Melinda told Gayle King: “I did not like that he had meetings with Jeffrey Epstein, no. I made that clear to him.”

“I wanted to see who this man was and I regretted it from the second I stepped in the door … he was evil personified. I had nightmares about it afterward.”

More to come.