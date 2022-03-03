Fire broke out at the set of ‘Downton Abbey’ and ‘Peaky Blinders’

A huge fire broke out at the West Yorkshire factory which is used to shoot Downton Abbey and Peaky Blinders on Thursday afternoon.

Between the two shows, either one could have caused the blaze with Downton Abbey’s almost soap-opera-like affinity for fires and Peaky Blinders constant need for scenes with at least one man smoking.

But in all seriousness, the cause of the fire was unclear and Screen Yorkshire executive Richard Knight described it as “a sad loss to the Yorkshire film-making landscape.”

More to come.