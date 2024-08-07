The Jungle Giants are taking over the Dancefloor at Greenwood Hotel August 17

The Jungle Giants are about to unleash the most unhinged indie-dance party of the spring – buckle up for the DJ set of the century!

Ah, Greenwood Hotel, the legendary North Sydney hotspot that’s been the epicenter of unforgettable nights and the kind of DJ sets that end all DJ sets.

From 4pm, Saturday, August 17th, indie-dance royalty, The Jungle Giants, are taking over Greenwood Hotel, and we’re predicting a SELL-OUT! Don’t sleep on it – grab your tickets now or risk missing out on the most epic indie-dance party of the season!

With their genre-bending sound, which expertly blends indie sensibilities with dance floor anthems, The Jungle Giants are the perfect candidates to get this party started!

Their impressive discography boasts over half a billion streams worldwide and a #1 album, “Love Signs”, that’s still riding high on the ARIA charts. And let’s not forget their legendary live performances, which have earned them a loyal fan base and critical acclaim.

But that’s not all, friends! The Jungle Giants are bringing a posse of talented DJs to keep the energy high and the vibes fresh.

Latifa Tee (Triple J): The queen of Aussie radio brings her A-game, spinning tracks that’ll get you moving like nobody’s bsuiness, alongside Sanchez X, Malfunkt x Banno (Entity), this dynamic duo is the ultimate wild card – expect the unexpected as they push the boundaries of sound and style.

Check out the total fire of a lineup:

The Jungle Giants

Latifa Tee (Triple J)

Sanchez X

Malfunkt x Banno (Entity)

Mad.Day

Schooner

Kirkwilldoit

Tommie Traxx

Nastyboy

Jordan Katz

Bella Love

Oscar Jamo

Loudlodge

Eric Carney

Bernie

Cosmo

Hailing from Brisbane, this indie rock band has been making waves since 2011 with their unique blend of indie rock, psychedelic vibes, and garage rock flair. With five studio albums under their belt, they’ve built a loyal fan base and gained global recognition.

So, what can you expect from this unforgettable night? Well, the kind of infectious beats and unstoppable vibes that leave you breathless.

Plus Greenwood Hotel has sweetened the deal with unbeatable drink specials, with Happy Hour running from 4pm-6pm.

$7 Balter Cerveza

$8 Smirnoff Sodas

The main event takes over the courtyard from 4pm-12am, but the after party in the chapel (main inside room) will keep the party going until 3am. Yes, you read that right – 3am!

Grab your tickets now and get ready to dance the night away with The Jungle Giants! Trust us, you won’t want to miss this!

Tickets here.