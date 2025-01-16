Moon For Two Delivers Introspective Indie Gem ‘Plane Ride’

If you’re into introspective indie gems that combine the lighthearted with the profound, Plane Ride delivers in spades

The song’s mix of dreamy synths, pulsing indie sensibilities, and deeply reflective lyrics places it alongside the likes of Sufjan Stevens’ Should Have Known Better, Phoebe Bridgers’ Motion Sickness, and Death Cab for Cutie’s I Will Follow You Into The Dark.

In the world of self-taught musicians and producers, few manage to balance personal struggles with soaring ambition like Moon For Two aka Zach Jenkins.

Self-taught on guitar, bass, and piano since 12, Jenkins’ journey into music has been a deeply personal one. After serving a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints between 2020 and 2022, Jenkins returned with renewed focus, taking recording and producing more seriously.

Starting off recording demos on his phone before upgrading to his laptop, he’s been experimenting, learning, and crafting his sound from his bedroom studio ever since.

Following their standout track Here Comes Santa Claus and the five-track EP Poster Boy, Jenkins now presents Plane Ride—a track that blends indie pop with dreamy synths, jangly guitars, and lyrics that remain both uplifting and deeply reflective.

The opening of Plane Ride grabs you immediately: a breezy, synth-heavy intro that captures the feeling of flight—paired with distorted vocals and an indie-pop dreaminess that pulls you in.

The vocals give you that sense of floating, mixing a bittersweet energy with a touch of optimism. As the track progresses, the layered synths build—starting slow, then picking up energy like a plane taking off.

There’s a delicate balance between emotional depth and an upbeat vibe, drawing on the best qualities of indie music.

The lyrics mirror the music’s journey. They explore the struggle of seeking truth, the kind of spiritual searching that often feels like navigating a stormy sky.

The song pleads with something greater for guidance when life feels uncertain, reflecting the fragility of hope when venturing into the unknown. But, as the title suggests, it’s also about learning to fly.

The bridge offers an intense burst, like a sudden lift-off, before the song resolves with an outro that feels like pure catharsis.

Musically, Plane Ride evokes influences from Vampire Weekend’s punchy drums to Death Cab for Cutie’s ambient layers, with a touch of Postal Service’s lo-fi rock.

These elements come together to create a sound that’s both accessible and emotionally rich—offering a balance of lightness and depth that makes it stand out.

Ultimately, Plane Ride is more than just a song; it’s a journey. The harmonies near the end carry you off into the night, wrapping you in a sense of optimism.

It’s the kind of track that takes you somewhere—a place of peace, where you can finally trust in something bigger. If you’re into indie tracks that balance lightheartedness with depth, Plane Ride is exactly what you’ve been waiting for.

Moon For Two’s Plane Ride lands 24th January – meanwhile wrap your ears around their other releases below.