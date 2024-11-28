Softube Model 77 Dual Layer Synth nails the golden era of classic 1977 synths

Every detail of the original circuitry has been carefully modelled to capture that rich, expressive sound.

The late ’70s were a golden era for synths, with legendary sounds shaping timeless tracks like Billie Jean, Africa, and Human Nature.

The Japanese synths behind these masterpieces practically defined a generation of music.

Softube’s Model 77 Dual Layer Synth takes the best parts of those legendary instruments and reimagines them for today’s producers, combining authentic sound with a slick, user-friendly design.

Softube has done an incredible job recreating the unmistakable vibe of those classic 1977 synths.

The dual-layer setup adds even more flexibility, letting users blend two independent layers and tweak them to perfection.

Everything about the layout feels natural, making it easy to dive in and create.

The Aging Slider is one of the coolest features. It lets you add a bit of personality to the sound, introducing subtle oscillator drift, filter wobble, or envelope quirks.

Whether the goal is a clean, modern tone or something dripping with retro character, this slider strikes the perfect balance. It’s a simple but super effective way to add depth and vibe.

The presets are a standout here. From lush, cinematic pads to punchy basslines, they sound full and ready to go.

The 808 presets deserve a special mention—they’re big, bold, and packed with character.

The preset browser keeps everything organized, so finding the right sound takes no time at all.

What really makes Model 77 feel fresh, though, is the Tone Selector section.

Switching between tones is seamless, giving instant access to a range of options that spark creativity.

It’s perfect for building something entirely new on the fly or for layering different textures into a track without breaking the flow.

Model 77’s interface is clean, intuitive, and designed with real producers in mind.

The signal flow is clear and logical, with sections like Ring Mod placed exactly where they make sense.

Adjusting the balance between layers is a breeze, and modern features like polyphonic aftertouch, DAW sync, and stereo processing keep the synth relevant for any kind of production.

Softube’s Model 77 Dual Layer Synth manages to capture the charm of the past while offering all the tools needed for today’s music.

Whether recreating the sounds of the ’70s or pushing into something new, this synth makes it easy to find inspiration and keep the creativity flowing.

It’s vintage where it counts, modern where it matters, and designed to help producers make music that stands out.

Softube Model 77 Dual Layer Synth is available now for $79 for a limited time.

For more information or to download the synth, visit Softube’s website.