Pulsar Primavera: Classic Spring Reverb with a Modern Edge

Spring reverbs have a charm that’s hard to replicate—warm, organic, and packed with character.

They’ve shaped music since the ’50s, appearing on countless iconic records. Pulsar Audio’s Primavera takes everything we love about these vintage classics and brings it into the modern world with an easy-to-use plugin that’s as fun as it is powerful.

What sets Primavera apart is its real-time physical modeling. Unlike other plugins that rely on static samples, Primavera captures the magic of actual spring reverbs, giving you control over things like spring tension and how they react to sound.

With six unique spring tanks to choose from, there’s something here for every vibe—whether you want clean and shiny or dark and gritty.

The SR202 tank stands out as a personal favourite. It’s got this rich, dark vibe with a fluttery tail that feels incredibly natural.

If you’re after a clean, open sound, the Great British Spring is your go-to, while the Twang tank nails the lo-fi amp tones we all know and love.

And for dub heads? The Tubby tank is pure nostalgia, perfect for keys, brass, or skanky guitars.

Here’s where Primavera gets really fun: you can actually “hit” or “shake” the springs, just like you would with a real spring reverb.

It’s not just a gimmick either—it’s a creative tool that can add a whole new dimension to your sound.

Want that classic spring “boing”? Just give the springs a nudge, either manually or with automation.

The Tension knob is another game-changer. It lets you tighten or loosen the springs to shape the reverb’s tone.

Looser springs give you a softer, bass-heavy tail, while tighter ones bring out sharper, high-frequency details. It’s a small tweak with big sonic possibilities.

The built-in preamp section adds even more flavor. You’ve got two saturation modes—Tube for warm, smooth tones and Germanium for a grittier, transistor-style edge.

Pair that with the filters, EQ, and presence controls, and you’ve got all the tools to fine-tune your reverb to perfection.

Pulsar Primavera is more than just a plugin—it’s an experience.

Whether you’re using it to add subtle depth or going full-on creative with shaking springs and gritty saturation, it’s a tool that inspires.

If you’re into vintage gear but want modern flexibility, this one’s a no-brainer.

Fun, versatile, and packed with character, Primavera is a reverb you’ll keep coming back to.

For more information visit: https://pulsar.audio