An intrinsic part of the Elefant Traks stable, Sydney’s Horrorshow are Aussie hip-hop royalty. Across five albums, they’ve brought a whole lot of feel-good vibes, as well as some truly memorable tracks to the scene.

Back with a new single, DMT, Horrorshow’s sound is fresher and more energetic than ever. It was this track that they brought to Live at Enmore studios.

With slick beats and hooks that you won’t be able to get out of your head, DMT is brimming with positive energy and a poignant message.

DMT was Mixed and Recorded by Daniel Shaw, Owen Penglis, and Radi Safi.