Horrorshow Performs ‘DMT’ Live at Enmore
An intrinsic part of the Elefant Traks stable, Sydney’s Horrorshow are Aussie hip-hop royalty. Across five albums, they’ve brought a whole lot of feel-good vibes, as well as some truly memorable tracks to the scene.
Back with a new single, DMT, Horrorshow’s sound is fresher and more energetic than ever. It was this track that they brought to Live at Enmore studios.
With slick beats and hooks that you won’t be able to get out of your head, DMT is brimming with positive energy and a poignant message.
DMT was Mixed and Recorded by Daniel Shaw, Owen Penglis, and Radi Safi.
Accompanying the one and only MC Solo was vocalist extraordinaire Rissa, while Finbar was held down the groove on the Fender Rhodes.
Here’s what Solo had to say about DMT before hitting record:
“DMT is very much a shift in direction for us. Our last record was heavy, emotional, and cinematic…the mission statement with this one was to make some music that someone can throw on and feel good and feel energised by.”
Check out the performance below:
For more on Horrorshow, check out their website.