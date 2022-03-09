Ukrainian children’s hospital was destroyed by Russian bombing

Russian bombing has completed devastated Ukrainians after wiping out a children’s hospital and maternity ward.

The regional governor Pavlo Kyrklenko said 17 people were injured in the attack including one woman in labour.

The bombing also occurred during an agreed ceasefire.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy tweeted: “Mariupol. Direct strike of Russian troops at the maternity hospital. People, children are under the wreckage. Atrocity!

“How much longer will the world be an accomplice ignoring terror? Close the sky right now! Stop the killings! You have power but you seem to be losing humanity.”

