The man who got a pig heart transplant died after two months

The first person to receive a heart transplant from a genetically modified pig has passed away just 2 months after the experiment took place.

The US man, David Bennett died at age 57 on Tuesday at the University of Maryland Medical Center and though his cause of death hasn’t been disclosed yet, doctors say his condition had started to deteriorate days before his death.

Bennett’s son was thankful that the doctors at the hospital tried everything they could.

The University of Maryland School of Medicine released a statement in which David Bennet Jr. said: “We are grateful for every innovative moment, every crazy dream, every sleepless night that went into this historic effort,”

“We hope this story can be the beginning of hope and not the end.”

More to come.