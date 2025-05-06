Mullet Moments with Grinding Eyes

Sydney’s indie music scene runs on raw, no-half-measures energy—and right now, it’s never been louder

Introducing Mullet Moments—our video series that harnesses this wild energy, celebrating artists who pour heart and soul into their work.

This week, Sydney psych-rock band, Grinding Eyes, have just dropped their third studio album Out of Focus via Poison City Records.

It’s a gloriously unhinged masterpiece that cements their status as Australia’s premier purveyors of musical chaos.

The album’s focus track ‘Gotta Hold On‘ is a visceral, distortion-drenched anthem that perfectly encapsulates their signature blend of shoegaze atmospherics and punk intensity.

Vocalist Matt Wicks describes it as “raw aggression meeting existential chaos,” where pummelling bass-lines and walls of guitar noise underscore lyrics about life, love and sanity slipping through your fingers.

Recorded across studios in Melbourne and Sydney with production heavyweights Paul Maybury and Owen Penglis, then mixed in Seattle and mastered in California, Out of Focus represents the band’s most ambitious work yet.

Following 2021’s critically acclaimed Taste the Monochrome, this new collection sees the band pushing their sound into even more explosive territory while maintaining the dark, driving energy they’re known for.

Never ones to stay still, Grinding Eyes are taking their blistering live show on an extensive tour that would make most bands balk.

Kicking off with East Coast Australian dates in April, they’ll then storm through Europe in May and June for over 20 shows, including supports with including Pigsx7 and Osees.

These road warriors have already shared stages with everyone from The Jesus and Mary Chain to Dinosaur Jr., and their live reputation precedes them – expect sweat-drenched venues and ears ringing for days.

With members boasting pedigrees from The Laurels, The Holy Soul and Kimono Drag Queens, Grinding Eyes aren’t just another psych band – they’re torchbearers for Australia’s thriving underground scene.

Out of Focus isn’t merely an album, it’s a full-body experience that demands to be played loud and absorbed completely.

For those craving music with teeth, this is your new obsession.

Out of Focus is available now on all streaming platforms, catch them now.

Big cheers to Mullet Wines – the perfect pairing for nights when the music runs late and the vibes run deep.

