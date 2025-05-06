Rizensun’s “Ricky, You’re Not A Celebrity” Is a Bold, Personal Evolution in Bedroom Indie

Rizensun dives deep into the human condition

Arizona-based artist Rizensun continues to blur the lines between music and cinema with their latest EP, Ricky, You’re Not A Celebrity, released on April 4.

Originally conceived as The Disaster Artist—a nod to the 2017 film—the project evolved into something more intimate, raw, and reflective of creator Ricardo Garcia’s own life.

And that’s what makes this EP resonate: it feels like a diary entry wrapped in lo-fi guitar lines and cinematic atmospheres.

From its stripped-down structure to its introspective lyrics, Ricky, You’re Not A Celebrity plays like a letter from Ricardo to his younger self, peeling back layers of self-perception, ambition, and vulnerability.

Rizensun has always flirted with the idea of identity, and here, it’s on full display.

Whether referencing pop culture or meditating on the weight of unrealised dreams, the EP moves with a thoughtful restraint that avoids the trappings of overproduction in favour of authenticity.

A former SoundCloud solo project turned band—and now solo once again—Rizensun has always existed on the fringe of genre labels. Indie? Alternative? Yes, but also something dreamier and harder to pin down.

The influence of cinema is palpable: past albums have sampled Rushmore and Miss Stevens, and this visual storytelling sense continues here, even without direct audio clips.

With an eye toward the future, Rizensun is preparing their next full-length album, dragging my feet, slated for development this summer.

Longtime fans may recognise reworked demos, signaling a culmination of ideas years in the making.

If Ricky, You’re Not A Celebrity is any indication, the new record will be another deeply personal, quietly ambitious step forward.