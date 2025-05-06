Where acoustics meet artistry

Nestled in the heart of Sydney’s Angel Place, City Recital Hall is a symphony of precision and passion.

Designed for chamber music yet versatile enough to host contemporary acts, this world-class space marries architectural elegance with cutting-edge sound.

Step inside, and you’ll feel the difference. The shoebox design, inspired by 19th-century European halls, ensures pristine acoustics—every note from a string quartet or spoken word resonates with crystalline clarity.

The 1.8-second reverberation time is a chamber musician’s dream, while retractable acoustic banners adapt the space for amplified performances.

Recent renovations have elevated the experience. The 2024 upgrades introduced 360-degree spatial sound via d&b Soundscape, immersing audiences in a sonic panorama.

Now, electronic acts like Tangerine Dream share the stage with the Australian Chamber Orchestra, all bathed in the same acoustic brilliance.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by City Recital Hall (@cityrecitalhall)

The removable seating even transforms the hall into a standing-room dance floor—proof that tradition and innovation can harmonise.

Beyond the auditorium, four refurbished foyers buzz with pre-show energy, their new bars and lounges offering spaces to mingle under bespoke lighting. And with a Steinway D Series piano on stage, even the instruments are star performers.

From Warren Ellis’s intimate talks to Vivid Sydney’s electrifying Sound Escape parties, City Recital Hall is where Sydney’s musical soul shines.

Don’t just listen—feel the difference.

City Recital Hall

📍 2 Angel Place

📞 (02) 8256 2222

🌐 cityrecitalhall.com