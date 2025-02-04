Melbourne International Comedy Festival is having a flash ticket sale!

Want comedy by the dozens on the cheap? Look no further than the slashed ticket prices from the Melbourne International Comedy Festival

Are you keen for a bit of a laugh but you’re also stuck within the dilemma of splurging your salary on tickets or doing the more appropriate thing and buying groceries?

Well you could be in luck, as the Melbourne International Comedy Festival is holding a 25 hour sale on their ticket prices.

25 dollar tickets for 25 hours, its a serious no-brainer for all comedy fans.

Shows like Nazeem Hussain’s ‘You Paid For This’ and Becky Lucas’s ‘Things Have Changed But The Essence Remains’ are just a couple of the acts you could catch.

The sale kicked off yesterday but it will still be running today, with a deadline for the discounted prices ending at 1pm today.

As always, tickets are subject to availability but with a huge lineup of events available there is sure to be something for everyone.

With the onslaught of both domestic and international talent it is clear to see why these tickets are in such high demand.

There are currently 300 shows across the festival, all of which are subject to the 25 dollar ticket sale event.

The festival is held at some of Melbourne’s most iconic venues, including the legendary Melbourne Town Hall.

The Melbourne International Comedy Festival runs for three weeks throughout autumn this year, and is one of the largest comedy festivals alongside the Edinburgh Fringe.

So whether you’re a complete die-hard comedy fan or you’re just in the need for a good laugh, the MICF might have something for you.

You can grab your tickets here at the MICF official website before the 1pm deadline today or go have a look at some of the other events they’ve got going on this year.