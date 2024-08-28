The Kid LAROI has been announced as the keynote speaker for SXSW Sydney 2024

The Kid LAROI is set to headline SXSW Sydney 2024, sharing his journey and launching a new foundation

The rising star, who has taken the world by storm with his chart-topping hits, will share insights into his career journey and future plans during the keynote session.

In addition to his keynote appearance, LAROI will also partner with SXSW Sydney to launch his new foundation, which aims to support young musicians and creatives from marginalized communities.

The foundation will offer mentorship, workshops, and performance opportunities to aspiring artists.

“I’m excited to be returning to Sydney for SXSW and to have the opportunity to share my story with a new generation of artists,” LAROI said in a statement.

“My foundation is close to my heart, and I believe that everyone deserves a chance to pursue their dreams, regardless of their background.”

Alongside some incredible music; this edition of SXSW Sydney also boasts a stellar lineup of confirmed speakers, including Amy Davidman, Anuj Gupta, Dong Nguyen, Nikki Cox, Peony Hirwani, and many more.

Don’t miss out on the exciting parties, mixers, and showcases brought to you by industry giants like ADA, APRA-AMCOS, Blak Label, Canada House, and more.

To fully immerse yourself in the SXSW Sydney experience, be sure to purchase a badge. Your badge grants you access to all the music showcases, conference sessions, workshops, and parties.lineup

Check out more info here.