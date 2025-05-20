Why Americans won’t skip concerts—even if it breaks their bank

60% of attendees use payment plans—but at what cost?

Despite growing economic concerns, Americans continue spending heavily on live entertainment, often going into debt for concert tickets.

Research reveals consumers average USD$300 monthly on live events, with Gen Z leading this trend by spending USD$2,100 on tickets over two years

Ticket prices have surged to USD$136 on average, yet demand remains strong. Payment plans make events more accessible—60% of Coachella attendees used instalment options.

However, 19% of Gen Z admits overspending on shows, sometimes sacrificing essentials like rent or savings.

Financial experts note this reflects Gen Z’s “do it for the plot” mentality, valuing experiences over long-term stability. “While saving for a house feels impossible, a festival seems achievable,” says financial therapist Lindsay Bryan-Podvin.

She encourages balancing memorable experiences with financial responsibility.

The trend highlights shifting priorities, where live music outweighs fiscal caution. As debt accumulates, questions arise about the sustainability of this concert culture.