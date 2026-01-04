Travis Setlist for their 2026 Australian Tour

Everything fans can expect from Travis’ 2026 Australian Tour Setlist

Scottish alt-rock legends Travis are returning to Australia in January 2026 for their first tour Down Under in 24 years.

The band will perform their breakthrough 1999 album The Man Who in full, alongside a selection of fan favourites spanning their career. The tour includes five intimate theatre shows, kicking off in Fremantle and wrapping up in Brisbane, with Sydney’s ICC Theatre Darling Harbour hosting the fourth night on Wednesday, 14 January.

Their recent run in Japan gives a clear indication of what fans can expect, with the setlist featuring a mix of classics and deep cuts, blending the reflective, melancholic moments of The Man Who with the more anthemic tracks that have kept Travis at the forefront of alternative rock for decades.

Special guest Josh Pyke will open select shows, adding a distinctly Australian singer-songwriter touch to the evenings.

Expect the Australian tour to deliver a rich, intimate experience. With the full album as the spine of the show, tracks like ‘Writing to Reach You’, ‘Driftwood’ and ‘Turn’ will anchor the set, while sing-along staples such as ‘Why Does It Always Rain on Me?’ ensure that fans both old and new can join in. It’s a tour that promises to celebrate the legacy of Travis while giving audiences a rare, up-close encounter with one of Scotland’s most beloved bands.

For those planning their pilgrimage to Fremantle, Melbourne, Adelaide, Sydney or Brisbane, the likely setlist, drawn from the Japan performance, reads like a greatest hits journey through the band’s history:

Travis 2026 Setlist