Tame Impala announce new album Deadbeat

Tame Impala’s fifth album has a name and a date: Deadbeat lands October 17 via RCA.

The follow-up to 2020’s The Slow Rush comes after a five–year pause, during which Kevin Parker sharpened his pop production chops with Lady Gaga, Dua Lipa and more.

Singles End Of Summer and Loser have already landed, teasing what’s shaping up to be one of the year’s biggest psych-pop returns.

Speaking to GQ, Parker revealed the record’s title isn’t just a throwaway:

“Deadbeat is a feeling of being behind the eight ball in life and in the world, of not being able to get your shit together, of being an inferior human—an inferior human. And that’s depressing until I wear it as a badge, and then I feel good about it, stronger.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by GQ (@gq)

True to form, the Perth native admitted his perfectionism always comes down to the wire:

“Every album I’ve finished because I ran out of time. There’s always something to be doing, you know? I like to tinker all the time. But the last six months of working on the album was maybe the most intense six months of work, maybe in my whole life.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tame Impala (@tameimpala)

Between running his synth company Telepathic Instruments, raising two kids with his childhood sweetheart, and holding the number-one ticket at Freo Dockers games, Parker has never been busier.

But as Deadbeat takes shape, he’s leaning into the vulnerability that’s always powered Tame Impala’s sound.

Deadbeat is out October 17.